ABQ to Do highlight some ‘pass-through’ events

Well of course, around this time every week, we talk about weekend events around the Duke City. Of course, with all of the cancellations, closures, and postponements going on due to the coronavirus, ABQ to Do has some shifted plans. Instead, they are talking about “pass-through” events.

There is still some great outdoor fun we could have around the Duke City. While the indoor exhibits are closed, you can still take a stroll around our Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Take advantage of all of the great hiking trails, Bachechi Open Space, and any other outdoor activities you can do with your family while your kids are home from school. The important thing is not to completely shut down your life and limit your contact to avoid spreading the virus. Make sure to carry hand sanitizer and wash your hands as much as possible.

