Albuquerque Neuroscience seeks participants for their constipation study

Albuquerque Neuroscience is a family-owned business that contributes to the development of new treatment for psychiatric illnesses. For the last 30 years, they have conducted clinical trials in depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders, schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Andy Riddle from Albuquerque Neuroscience stopped by the New Mexico Living show to talk about an upcoming study involving a drug-free device for chronic constipation.

Riddle says the study involves a capsule the size of a large multivitamin. The capsule vibrates about an hour later after you consume it giving a pulse. That pulse is designed to activate the intestines to start their normal rhythmic muscle contraction again. People who are constipated, their intestines are not going through the normal rhythmic muscle contraction.

Riddle says they are looking for participants now to take the study. They are looking for people who have had constipation, which would be fewer than three bowel movements a week. They are also looking for people who were not able to get relief from hydrating more, exercise, or fiber.

Potential candidates will also be prescreened ahead of the study to make sure they qualify.

Riddle says they hope to start the study within the next month. People interested in taking part in this study can call Albuquerque Neuroscience at 505-848-3773 or visit their website www.albneuro.com/participate-in-a-study.html.

