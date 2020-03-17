Itality: Plant Based Wellness promotes healthy eating to reverse type 2 diabetes

At “Itality: Plant Based Wellness” their mission is to cultivate wellness in the community with locally sourced plant-based organic options. Owner Tina Archuleta started the business to address the health disparity she saw in her community. Archuleta talked about the impact plant-based eating can have on someone who lives with diabetes.

Archuleta created a pine tea infusion and says pine is known to have five times more Vitamin C than oranges. Archuleta used a coffee press and steamed the tea for about five minutes. She also suggests using also added agauve

Sage is another plant-based remedy that can be used to cleanse your air at home. She says a plant-based diet can reverse type-two diabetes because it’s a high fiber, low-fat diet.

