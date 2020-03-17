KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids helps children get a new pair of sneakers

For years, New Mexico’s sister station KRQE has been committed to its KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign. New Mexico Living, Fox New Mexico and KRQE staff go to local elementary schools and provide kids with a brand new pair of sneakers, something many of them would otherwise go without.

Principal of Governor Bent Elementary Jonathan Saiz says kids who receive shoes are excited. He says they also receive a toothbrush, toothpaste, a book and a picture with a superhero. Saiz also says it leaves kids with a sense of pride and excitement within the school.

Saiz says having shoes is one less barrier kids have to face. He says children can focus on math, science social studies instead of their shoes. They can also go to recess or P.E. and not have to worry about their feet hurting because their shoes were worn out.

SHOE DEPT and SHOE DEPT ENCORE stores make it easy to donate to Shoes for Kids. Anyone who is purchasing shoes to donate to the campaign can visit any SHOE DEPT store to receive 15% off of their donation.

You can also make donations online by visiting KRQE Cares and clicking on the red button.

Like this: Like Loading...