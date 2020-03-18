Comcast offering some relief to help New Mexicans stay connected amid COVID-19 outbreak

Comcast is one of the largest video, high-speed internet and phone providers in that nation. The nation continues to grapple with the outbreak of the coronavirus, Comcast has come up with a plan to ensure New Mexicans can stay connected during this critical time.

Vice President Chris Dunkeson of Comcast will be offering new, low-income Internet Essentials customers two months of free internet and raising the speed of that program’s service to 25/3 Mbps. Comcast has also announced additional steps to help ensure people stay connected to the Internet as more schools suspend classes and companies encourage employees to work from home due to the Coronavirus.

Comcast is taking steps to implement the following new policies for the next 60 days, and other important initiatives:

Internet Essentials Free to New Customers

Xfinity WiFi HotSpots Free For Everyone

Pausing Our Data Plan

No Disconnects or Late Fees

Current movies from NBCUniversal available in the home

News, Information and Educational Content on X1

24×7 Network Monitoring

Comcast is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. Comcast also provides mobile wireless and home security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. Comcast has more than 700 employees in New Mexico. Since 2011, Comcast has invested more than $33 million in cash and in-kind contributions to New Mexico organizations and nonprofits.

