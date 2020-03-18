Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer offers some tips to keep safe amid coronavirus outbreak

With the coronavirus outbreak causing the nation to come to a screeching halt for the time being and there’s a lot of information being thrown around. One question many people have asked is cany you catch coronavirus through the food you eat?

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer from Wise and Well offers some tips on how to stay safe and says you can not catch COVID-19 through food. He says one way people can catch the virus is by touching a service where someone with the virus has left a droplet by sneezing or coughing.

Coronavirus Surface Survival Rate

Copper: Virus survives for up to 4 hours

Cardboard: Virus survives for 24 day

Plastic, Glass, or Metal: Virus survives between 2 – 9 days

Stainless Steal: Virus survives for 2 days to 3 days

Wood: Virus survives 2 to 3 days

Food Safety Tips

Disinfect and dry countertops and cutting boards

Use disposable cloths and paper towels

Wash hands often when cooking before, during, and after.

Homemade Hand Sanitizer

In a glass bottle, fill 2/3 rubbing alcohol Use 10-15 drops of essential oils per 2-ounce bottle Complete bottle with aloe vera gel

