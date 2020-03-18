Rich Ford offers new concierge sales and service option

The coronavirus outbreak has rocked the nation in more ways than one. Businesses are shut down, restaurants closed and sporting events are canceled. That’s why Rich Ford is rolling out its concierge sales and service program to accommodate everyone during these trying times.

Wednesday, Dennis Snyder, Rich Ford President talked about what the concierge sales and service is, how it works and how people can utilize the service when looking to purchase their next vehicle.

Snyder says the entire and special addition cars are online for people to see. He says a customer can select a vehicle online, then their staff will take the car to them where they get a walk around.

Customers can then test drive and complete the transaction from the comfort of their couch.

Like this: Like Loading...