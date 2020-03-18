Taco Cabana offers drive-thru and delivery options for customers

Multiple restaurants are changing the way they do business for the time being to help combat the coronavirus spread in New Mexico. President Ed Rodriguez of Taco Cabana says the restaurant will stay open, however, they are making some changes to comply with the governor and CDC’s guidelines.

Rodriguez says the self-serve salsa bar has been closed, but you can request some at the counter when your paying for your meal. He also says they’ve removed a few tables and chairs in their facilities.

If customers don’t want to go in, Taco Cabana has a drive-thru, curbside and delivery services. People can place their pickup orders by phone or online. Taco Cabana also beyond meat options which is plant-based food.

