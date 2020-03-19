New Mexico Philharmonic seeks donations during COVID-19 pandemic

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many shows have been canceled including the New Mexico Philharmonic. Maureen Baca from the New Mexico Philharmonic says their musicians are out of work and they don’t have an income stream because of the postponing concerts.

Baca says people who have tickets for the postponed concerts, please hold on to them. They are also seeking donations to help keep their musicians financially secure during the pandemic.

Any donations are welcome to help the New Mexico Philharmonic afloat during COVID-19 outbreak. The best place to make a donation is through their website nmphil.org/.

