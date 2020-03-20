Learn how to make a t-shirt scarf with Rhinestone Rambler Ashley Wagner

Many people are staying home to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Ashely Wagner from Rhinestone Rambler demonstrated how to make your own t-shirt scare using items that you already have on hand. All you need is a t-shirt and a pair of scissors.
Instructions
- Cut the bottom hem off of your t-shirt, and then cut the shirt into horizontal strips, approximately 1″ – 1 1/2″ wide. Go all the way up to the armpit of the shirt. These strips will be stretched, so don’t worry yourself with perfection. We were on vacation and I left my favorite sewing scissors behind, and my choppy strips worked just fine!
- Stretch your loops.
- Collect your loops together and pull them once more to make them all even in length.
- Double loop the loops
You can also add a braid to make the scarf more decorative and cool.
