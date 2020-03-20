Learn how to make a t-shirt scarf with Rhinestone Rambler Ashley Wagner

Many people are staying home to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Ashely Wagner from Rhinestone Rambler demonstrated how to make your own t-shirt scare using items that you already have on hand. All you need is a t-shirt and a pair of scissors.

Instructions

Cut the bottom hem off of your t-shirt, and then cut the shirt into horizontal strips, approximately 1″ – 1 1/2″ wide. Go all the way up to the armpit of the shirt. These strips will be stretched, so don’t worry yourself with perfection. We were on vacation and I left my favorite sewing scissors behind, and my choppy strips worked just fine! Stretch your loops. Collect your loops together and pull them once more to make them all even in length. Double loop the loops

You can also add a braid to make the scarf more decorative and cool.

Like this: Like Loading...