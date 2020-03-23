Local restaurants offering curbside and other options during COVID-19

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

The locally-owned coffee shop is offering curbside service on a variety of specialty drinks and coffees. They are located at 1401 5th Street NW, give them a call at 226-9689 to place your order.

In addition to their daily specials, The Acre is offering both Grubhub delivery as well as curbside pick-up from their restaurant on Wyoming and Montgomery. You can place your order at 299-6973 or go online.

Aura Beauty Parlor will be offering in-home remedies for beauty and relaxation on their social media platforms, in addition, you can purchase a gift card on their website.

The family-owned New Mexican restaurant Cocina Azul is taking 20% off your orders when you place a to-go purchase. This offer is good at their Paseo and Montgomery locations. For more information, visit their website.

