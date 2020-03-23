St. John’s United Methodist Church creates virtual concert series

With the COVID-19 outbreak in New Mexico, businesses all over are closing their doors. Churches are also a part of this. St. John’s United Methodist Church is creating a virtual concert series called “Music From St. John’s.”

“Music From St. John’s” is a series of video performances by local musicians. This is a way to continue to provide good music to their congregation and community in an unsettling time. It is also a way to provide work to local musicians, who have been severely affected by cancelations of concerts and other events.

Videos are posted daily to their Facebook page and YouTube channel, and with each post, people are encouraged to make a donation to the New Mexico Musicians Relief Fund.

