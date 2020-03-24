Highlighting local business options during COVID-19

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

Lesmen’s Entertainment Group is holding virtual concerts to help raise money for out-of-work musicians. Links can be found on their Facebook page. They launched their first series of concerts last week, and are working to line-up more.

If you want your green chile and New Mexican food mix delivered right to your door, Nuevo Food Box is taking online orders through March 31st for their April box. You can place your order on their website, and they’re offering a chance to save some money with their promo code JOIN2020.

While their store in Nob Hill is currently closed, you can still shop online through Instagram. Just send them a direct message to purchase anything you see, with shipping and pick-up options available. Also, if you buy a gift card from them during this time, you will receive a free pair of sunglasses.

The New Mexico favorite pizza place is now delivering pizzas via Door Dash. Orders must be placed on their website, or through their mobile app. Your delivery address must be within 5 miles of Dion’s store location.

They have a wide variety of health and beauty products, all made with organically, naturally, and locally sourced ingredients. While they are located in Taos, they are fulfilling and shipping out orders online through their website. To help bring a lighter side to the current situation, they are providing the “CoronaKit.”

