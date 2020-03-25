Comcast wants to help families stay connected

Comcast is here to help New Mexico families stay connected during these unprecedented times. Right now, they’ll be expanding their internet essentials, which is known as their broadband adoption program. If you sign up now, it’ll cost $9.95 a month, however, the first two months are free. In addition to that, Comcast will be increasing its internet speeds for every customer to help those families. If you want to sign up, go to internetessentails.com.

Along with that, Xfinity Hot Spots are opening up to everyone, whether you’re a customer or not, at no charge to yourself.

Comcast knows that a lot more people will be online, either working from home, providing online education, or just playing online. To help this, Comcast is pausing their data usage. All customers will have unlimited data from now on.

Need entertainment for you and your family? For the first time, Universal Pictures is now releasing their movies on demand the same day as they would’ve been in theaters. That means movies like Trolls: World Tour, The Hunt, and The Invisible Man will be available to stream in your home. Also, Hulu is also launching on the Xfinity on-demand platform.

If you’re having a problem paying your bill, give them a call. They won’t be implementing any late fees, or disconnect your internet. They just want to work with families who are affected by this pandemic.

Stay up to date with all coronavirus updates from Comcast, just visit their website.

Like this: Like Loading...