Jericho Nursery says now is the perfect time to start gardening

It’s a crazy time right now with social distancing, and limited events and activities as the weather warms up, all due to concern about Coronavirus. One thing everybody CAN do is garden. It’s a great way to get out into the open air, create a beautiful pot of flowers or grow some vegetables, and experience the peace of nature! Whether you live in an apartment or in a home, the expert staff at Jericho Nursery can help you select pots and plants to grow something amazing.

Jericho Nursery is owned by gardening expert Rick Hobson and his wife Jennifer, a landscape designer. Together with their trained staff of experienced nursery professionals, they’ll help you select the plants and supplies that match your gardening style and desired results.

Jericho Nursery is a family-owned gardening center that exceeds expectations through service, selection, quality & knowledge. From thousands of roses, shrubs, and trees, to seeds and bedding plants, fountains, pottery, gardening tools, garden art and gifts, Jericho Nursery is a gardener’s delight.

The store is located at 101 Alameda NW, near Second Street and Alameda, in Albuquerque.

