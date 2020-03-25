Supporting local business options during COVID-19

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

Bristol Doughnut Company is still servicing online. Just place an order through their website and pick up at their store. You can also drop by and place an order to-go.

If you’re looking for something fun and different to do during the quarantine with the kids, why not decorate some sugar cookies? Something Sweet is offering sugar cookie decorating kits. The kits are $30, and you can order these kits through their Facebook, email at somethingsweetabq@gmail.com, or through Instagram. You can pick them up curbside delivered outside the home business in Rio Rancho.

They are still taking custom orders, and you can shop online or purchase gift cards through their website. If you’re in need of an emergency alteration, you can contact them at 505-910-0146. They are also making masks for the community to buy. Custom orders for $5 each, and they are reusable and washable.

They have partnered up with YUCCA DRAIN Inspections & Maintenance to be able to make as many masks for our first responders, front line nurses and doctors, and anyone out there who is in need of masks. If you like to donate fabric, supplies, your talents as a semester, or money to help purchase supplies, please contact them.

They are servicing the community through their online store. You can shop for kits, fabric, quilting cotton, and patterns online and they will be delivered to you. You can contact them through their email, StitchologyNM@gmail.com or call them at 505-242-3288.

They are a healthy super-food bar offering things such as acai bowls, smoothies, and coffee. They are taking orders over the phone at 505-918-7916 and will deliver to your home to limit contact. You can find them on Instagram.

Like this: Like Loading...