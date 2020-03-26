Continue to support local business during COVID-19

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

The local coffee-shop is offering you the option to order their coffee online through their website, or call them at (505) 336-5652. You can pick up your order at their garage, or they will come to your car.

While their indoor dining is temporarily closed, you can still order their food online and either have it delivered via DoorDash and UberEats or pick it up curbside. They are also offering bulk item options as well. A special note is that from this point on they will be closed on Tuesdays.

Cafe Bella is offering takeout and to-go orders. You can visit their website to place an order or you can text your order at (505) 633-8840.

They are a music lesson and instruction school that is now offering online lessons through their website. They teach guitar, bass, drums, a variety of different things.

If you’re feeling the stress of COVID-19, Auro Photo NM is offering meditation courses through their social media. You can find them on their website or their Facebook Page.

