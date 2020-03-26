What Popejoy’s schedule shift means for you

With the coronavirus threat hitting our state, many things are changing. We are seeing businesses shut-down, events canceled or postponed, and people staying home as ordered by the governor. All of this has had a major impact on everyone, including Popejoy Presents. They have seen a drastic shift in what their schedule now looks like. We sat down with Marketing Director Terry Davis via Skype to get some insight on how they are handling the crisis, and what this means for future shows.

Unfortunately, the shows Bollywood Boulevard and The Play That Goes Wrong have been canceled. However, for the 2020-2021 season, one of the biggest name in live theatre is coming to Albuquerque, Hamilton. The show will be running from January 19, 2021-February 07, 2021.

Other shows like Anastasia, Hairspray, Jersey Boys, and The Cher Show are all coming to Popejoy in the next season.

Continue to check on Popejoy’s website to see the status of all their upcoming shows.

Like this: Like Loading...