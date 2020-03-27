Giddens & Gatton Law discusses bankruptcy options for small businesses

The coronavirus outbreak in our state of New Mexico is having a major impact on all of us. We’re seeing cancellations and closures all across the state, and small businesses are the ones who have been hit the hardest. Many of you may not know this, but 95% of businesses in New Mexico are small businesses, employing 55% of the private sector workers.

These closures are crippling for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. We spoke with Dave Giddens of Giddens + Gatton Law via Skype to talk about how many people they think will have to file for bankruptcy during these trying times, and how filing for bankruptcy can actually help small businesses.

To protect your safety in response to the threats of COVD-19, Giddens + Gatton Law is offering their clients phone interviews or video conferencing. You can call their office at (505) 273-3720 to discuss your options.

