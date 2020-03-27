Support Local Spotlight continues with what local businesses are offering during COVID-19

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

If you’re looking for something for your four-legged friends, Pet Food Gone Wild is offering curbside pickup. Give them a call at (505) 994-0101.

They are offering online art classes. You can follow them on their Facebook and Instagram pages, and there they will offer videos you and your kids can follow while creating art.

Now is the perfect time to stock up and get to reading, because Bookworks is offering free shipping through the end of March. Of course, you can purchase gift cards and sign up to receive emails of book recommendations and their e-newsletter.

If you’re craving some great Italian plates, Piatanzi is offering take out, curbside pickup, and neighborhood delivery for their customers. They will be open in the evenings from 4:30 PM till close. You can call them at (505) 792-1700 to place your order and they will have it ready for you and your family when you arrive.

Chatterbox isn’t just a unique place for speech & language therapy, it’s a unique place in general. It’s a place where children and families feel at home and are viewed as important members of the “household.” Chatterbox is offering Virtual Therapy Sessions online through their website.

