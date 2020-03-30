Benefits of artificial grass with Southwest Greens of New Mexico

Southwest Greens of New Mexico and El Paso is an artificial grass company and provides a variety of products ranging from artificial lawns, putting greens, playgrounds, tennis courts, driving ranges, bocce ball courts and many more. They have been in business since 2001 and are family-owned by brothers who grew up in New Mexico, with all of their products manufactured in the United States. We spoke with them via Skype to discuss the business, what they’re doing to improve their product and the cost-benefit versus real grass.

Benefits of Artificial Grass

Saves water

Research proves that people who choose to install synthetic turf save at least 55 gallons of water per square foot of natural grass.

Maintenance is low

Upkeep includes blowing off fallen leaves and hosing off pet waste. That’s a small price to pay for not have to seed, mow and fertilize.

Environmentally Friendly

Many companies now are addressing environmental concerns and using recycled materials like old tires or plastic bottles to create their turf.

According to “American Green: The Obsessive Quest to the Perfect Lawn” by Ted Steinberg, the average American homeowner spends nearly 150 hours maintaining their lawn every year. The second they stop their maintenance is when their grass begins to wither and die. You never have to worry about that with artificial turf, since our products have a life expectancy of 25+ years.

Worried that artificial grass in New Mexico may look too fake? The manufacturing of synthetic grass has come a long way since its inception; so far, in fact, that you have choices when it comes to blade lengths, colors and even textures. This new generation of perfected grass can fool most people into thinking that it’s real.

Synthetic grass is durable and weather resistant. It can hold up to even the strongest storms and come out looking better than new. While others are frantically trying to keep their grass alive in the summer months, all you have to worry about is sitting back to enjoy your beautiful new lawn. Southwest Greens of New Mexico is the leader in synthetic lawn installation and can have you saving money in no time.

Right now, they are offering a 10% discount if you mention that you saw this interview on New Mexico Living.

Like this: Like Loading...