How Montessori ONE Academy is adapting during COVID-19

Montessori ONE Academy is Albuquerque’s only AMI recognized Montessori school serving infants, preschool, and elementary students. Like all New Mexico schools, they were forced to close due to Coronavirus concerns. However, this school’s students are still learning. We spoke with Tina Patel via Skype to find out how they are able to quickly adapt their students’ needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Mexico Public Education Department announced earlier that schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Montessori ONE Academy followed APS’s schedule and shut down its doors on March 13th. Since then, they have taken the time to move everything online. They are now providing instruction Monday – Friday, 9 AM – 3 PM.

Classes will be offered through Zoom. Teachers have been able to create breakout groups and get the children that are working together at similar levels to be in the same group, instead of looking at age. Teachers have also been able to take their classrooms into their own homes to create a virtual classroom to continue instructions.

If you want any more information, you can visit them on their website, call them at (505) 822-5150, or email them at director@montessorione.net.

