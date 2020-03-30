Simplicity Home Care is taking care of their seniors during COVID-19

Simplicity Home Care provides assistance to seniors in their homes or where they reside. They provide assistance with health care, meals, transportation, and housekeeping. They are a locally owned company that is A+ certified and was recognized as the Albuquerque Home Care Company of the year in 2019. We spoke with Steve Tracy via Skype to discuss what they’re doing for seniors, and how they’re adapting to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Simplicity Home Care is available to help seniors in Albuquerque and surrounding areas. They are professional and experienced in the care that they provide. They take pride in making their care individualized to each person that they work with. They are proactive in making sure that they are protecting seniors from the spread of the coronavirus.

