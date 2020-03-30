Support Local Spotlight highlights more businesses during COVID-19

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

Breaking Bad RV Tours is going virtual! This will allow you to take the tour from the comfort of your own home on your Android or iOS device. Prices will range from $5-$7 and it will give you a virtual effect as if you were on the actual tour. Tours will begin on Wednesday of this week and you can get more information through their website, Facebook page, and Instagram page.

If you are looking to freshening up your acting skills, then look no further. Sol Acting Studio is offering acting training online. For more information, you can visit their website and their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

You can still get your delicious pie fix or any other VIP specialties you crave as they are still doing carry-out orders through GrubHub. To place your order, go to their website.

Even though their shop is temporarily closed, that doesn’t mean the shopping has to stop. You can arrange a private, one-on-one shopping appointment with Berdel. They will also be providing a live interactive video shopping with curbside service or free delivery. Also if you purchase a $100 gift certificate, they will be giving your a $25 thank you bucks coupon. You can visit their website, call at (505) 328-2166, or email at berdel.boulanger@gmail.com.

PRM’s Creations

Since a lot of us will be spending more time outside in our front or backyards, perhaps tending to our gardens or just watching the birds from our front porch, you may want to bring in some unique beauty to liven up those areas. PRM Creations specializes in metal art and is waiting to take your custom orders. Each one is made with at least 90% of recycled materials. You can reach them at (505) 804-5778 or on Instagram at @Stella.Molina3309.

