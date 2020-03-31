2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts & Figures Report

The Alzheimer’s Association 2020 Facts and Figures report is out today – and it reveals the burden of Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the country continues to grow. A survey from this year’s report finds nearly 90 percent of primary care physicians expect to see more people with dementia over the next five years – with half saying the medical profession is not fully ready to meet this increased demand. Chief Program Officer at the Alzheimer’s Association Joanne Pike, MD discussed more on the survey.

Joanne Pike, Dr.P.H., is chief program officer at the Alzheimer’s Association, overseeing the organization’s efforts in care, support and risk reduction for the millions affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Dr. Pike’s work with the Association includes care and support services offered across the organization to those affected by the disease; health system outreach and quality improvement initiatives; long-term care initiatives focused on person-centered care delivery models; and growth strategies for reaching more individuals through quality improvement, education, and supportive programs and services. Dr. Pike is responsible for guiding the implementation of programs to support the Association’s dementia care practice recommendations aimed at helping nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and other long-term care and community care providers deliver optimal quality, person-centered care for those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

