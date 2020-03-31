Support Local Business Spotlight offers more options during COVID-19

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

They are providing carryout full afternoon tea-time treats for their customers. You can still purchase the amazing St. James experience in the comfort of your own home. They also have their delicious scones, and other tea-time necessities available for carryout purchase in their gift shop in the front of the tea shop.

While Remedy Coffee is closed for the COVID-19 quarantine, you can still get Duran’s Pharmacy’s food fix. They are offering their homemade food and New Mexican chile for online orders and pickup. They have also created a mutual aid fund to support their out-of-work employees. If you are interested in donating, you can do so by donating to their Paypal.

The Avila Agency is now offering virtual meetings for your financial needs, such as retirement plans, 401k rollovers, college plans, life insurance, income protection, mortgage protection, and credit card processing. You can call (505) 252-0430 or at mattavila.sfg@gmail.com.

You can also still eat healthily and get your gluten-free bites. La Finca Bowls is offering its delicious and diverse built-to-order grain-free bowls. So many fresh and healthy ingredients available and you can powerup with several tasty protein choices. You can find them on GrubHub, DoorDash, as well as call-in orders at (505) 308-8392. You can also order through their website.

Like this: Like Loading...