Scorpio Szn is holding a live streaming concert to benefit local businesses

Bringing the joy of music right to your living room. The indie-pop music duo Scorpio Szn had all of their local shows canceled due to the COVID-19 situation in New Mexico. So, they are organizing a live stream concert that will take place tonight, April 1st, at 7 PM on all of their social media platforms. You’ll be able to kick back, relax, and enjoy all of the positive vibes their music brings while support local businesses who have been hit hard by the current health crisis. We spoke with Scorpio Szn via Skype to get the inside scoop ahead of tonight’s virtual concert.

Scorpio Szn wants to use this live-streaming platform to showcase and support our local business in Albuquerque that got hit really hard with the handling of COVID-19. They’ve been lucky enough to have met a lot of business owners prior to this situation, and they’ve seen first-hand how much they worked for their businesses, so it really resonated with them when all of this started.

Their objective is to bring awareness that these local businesses are still up and running and willing to provide to the people of Albuquerque. That it’s important for us to support local shops especially during this time.

Scorpio Szn has partnered up with local businesses like JulieAnn’s Fashion Boutique, Blended Acai, Casa de Luna, No Love Lost Clothing, AJ’s Candy Shop, Caveman Burgers, Two Cranes Bistro, Agave Mexican Restaurant, and many more. They generously provided incentives and prizes to giveaway during the virtual concert in the hope that the audience can get their message across and start shopping and supporting local shops more. Scorpio Szn hopes more local businesses will want to be part of this fun event they’re putting together. Scorpio Szn knows these businesses worked really hard to keep themselves afloat and they just want to help out in any way they can. They want to give back to our community.

You can catch their lives stream on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Twitch.

