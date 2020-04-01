Support Local Business Spotlight highlights more business offers during COVID-19

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

They are releasing a live-stream feature for locals. Hold My Ticket is making it possible for promoters and artists to still be able to sell tickets and then direct the ticket buyers to a live stream from their e-ticket. If you have tickets you want to sell, you can through their website.

Want to help support local businesses, but you’re not sure who is open or where to find products? They have launched a Support Local Database, with a list of restaurants, coffee shops, farms, and other businesses offering take-out, family-style meals, curbside pickup, delivery options, and gift cards.

Your kids and teens are invited to have Recess with the Duke City Gladiators. Their professional athletes will be taking you through a little workout you can do right in your living room. You can join them every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 1 PM on Facebook and Instagram Live.

B&D Industries wants to reassure you that they fully intend to continue servicing your facilities and residences to keep you, your employees and families safe and comfortable during this time. They have provided a quick video detailing and showing you some of the precautions they are taking to stay safe and sanitary for their customers and their employees.

This Instagram page does exactly what the name says. They celebrate everything local to Albuquerque. You will find everything from ways to help get involved to help locally during this COVID-19 crisis, to finding a great new eatery to try for takeout tonight, as well as reposts by other local organizations and what they are up to in our community. Find them on Instagram at @EverythingABQ and tag them with #everythingabq.

Like this: Like Loading...