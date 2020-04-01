You can still buy online at Rich Ford

We are living in uncertain times right now. The country has come to a screeching halt as we work to combat the coronavirus pandemic. With thousands of businesses closing their doors, many have been left wondering what will happen if an emergency arises. For instance, our car issues. While the car dealerships are currently closed, Governor Lujan Grisham is allowing online sales and services to go through for all licensed New Mexico motor vehicle dealers. We spoke with Dennis Snyder, President of Rich Ford, via Skype to get some insight into how this is all working.

Even though all the retail operations have closed, Rich Ford has been given the okay to do some online sales. This is to primarily keep everyone safe from the coronavirus, which Rich Ford is all about. At Rich Ford, they’ll be sanitizing all of the cars they’ll be selling.

If you’re looking to buy a new or used car, you can do so by going to their website, browse their inventory, and be able to purchase a car online. Rich Ford can also bring the car to your house so you can test drive the car, and they’ll be able to complete the full transaction from the comfort of your home.

Rich Ford will be in operation from 9 AM – 5 PM .

