Business Law Southwest stresses the importance of Essential Infrastructure Documents for essential businesses

New Mexico has issued “Stay at Home” instruction for all New Mexicans in order to “flatten the curve” of the Corona Virus within the state. The order explains that unless your business is “essential”, residents of the state are to work from home or close down their businesses until the order is no longer in effect. We spoke with Don Kochersberger of Business Law Southwest via Skype about why it is so important for essential workers to have Essential Infrastructure Documents with them at all times.

Many business owners feel that they do provide “essential” services but are concerned law enforcement may not be easily convinced.

Business owners in this situation are looking for a way to gain guidance as to if they are truly “ok” to operate. They also want to be able to demonstrate to law enforcement proof of their intent to comply with the orders. This is why Essential Infrastructure Documents are so important. These documents demonstrate that business owners are operating within the boundaries of current laws and, if pressed by law enforcement, can provide an opinion letter that may potentially eliminate or at least serve as a defense to any criminal proceeding they may face for breaching the “Stay at Home Order”.

If you want more details on finding out if your business is “Essential” in today’s COVID-19 environment, Business Law Southwest has a section dedicated to what you need to know.

