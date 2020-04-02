Support Local Business Spotlight continues to highlight what local businesses are offering during COVID-19

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

We can’t forget about our four-legged friends during this crisis. While adoption and clinic services are closed at this time, you can still help the foster program without even leaving your home, simply by ordering items that are needed at the shelter through Amazon. Additionally, the Pet Food Bank will still be operating on Thursdays and Sundays to continue being a resource with those struggling with financial hardship in the community. Please consider donating bagged or canned dog food and/or cat food online and have it shipped directly to the shelter.

Vara Winery & Distillery has partnered up with Taylor Garrett Whiskey to distribute a free 2oz bottle of hand sanitizer with any purchase of their wine, food, or spirits to go, and the hand sanitizer does exceed the CDC recommended alcohol content. If you need a bit more, you can also bring in your own bottle and they will fill it up. That is an 8oz bottle filled up for you at no charge with your to go purchase.

Due to the temporary closure, you can take their classes online for free through April 5th. Also, with all of their performances canceled, they are relying on your generous donations to be able to continue their work. You can donate to the NIF Crisis Relief Fund.

If you’re looking for burritos and coffee, look no further. The two are teaming up this Friday & Saturday. Just head to Prismatic Coffee to get your duo to-go.

Vegos specializes in Mexican cuisine that is completely plant-based. While they don’t have a store-front currently, they’ve been popping up all over the city and you can pick up orders daily. Vegos has also partnered with local business Addmi to offer pickup to its customers.

Prismatic Coffee is still roasting coffee. You can stop in their shop for to-go orders. Just head over to their website to find more information on store hours and locations.

While they are still closed due to the COVID-19 safety concerns, they are now offering a safe home-viewing option for quality arthouse movies. You can go to their website to find a list of options. It’s a great lineup in the Guild Cinema tradition of outstanding eclectic cinema, and a portion of the online streaming fee will go back to the Guild Cinema. You can also purchase t-shirts, movie posters, or some gift certificates.

