How Isham Dental is affected during COVID-19

There’s a lot of uncertainty these days surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. With New Mexico under a “Stay-at-Home” order by the Governor, people have been left wondering what’s open and what’s not. This is especially the case when it comes to the dentist. We spoke with Scott Isham of Isham Dental via Skype to find out how the current health crisis is affecting dentists and how they do business.

Right now, Isham Dental is only taking teeth emergencies, such as toothache and you may need antibiotics or pain medication. If you are having an emergency, you can call their office and they can meet you there and help you. All general dentistry has been cut for the time being. This is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...