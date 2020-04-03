Support local this weekend with our Suppor Local Business Spotlight

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

Rhubarb & Elliott has been feeding communities throughout New Mexico since they first started cooking delicious lunches and delivering them to local schools and community centers. During the COVID-19 crisis, they are doing doorstop delivery and no-contact home delivery of scratch made favorites, healthy choices, and tasty treats. Just head to their website to place your order, or give them a call at (505) 246-9608 for more information.

barre3 is offering online classes with workouts you can do in the safety of your own home. They will be leading LIVE barre3 classes every week, Tuesday, Thrusday, & Saturday on Zoom. You can go to their Facebook page for more information.

Small Steps Child Counseling is committed to doing their very best to continue providing therapeutic services to their clients during this time. They are offering Telehealth Services through Zoom. They will be expanding their services to all ages in the community to support the mental health needs of everyone. You can call them at (505) 933-4639 for an appoint.

They have reopened on April 1st as a wellness, immunity, and soul food delivery service. Think of them like your own personal room service for the healthy and delicious food you need right now. All of their restaurants are joining forces with streamlined menus to cover the entire day. Orders are sealed, food runners wear gloves and sanitize vehicles between trips. There will even be the option to sign up for your meals and snacks the day before, like with those cool room service cards you hang on your door in hotels, back when you went on vacation. Check their social media pages and their websites for menus.

Epiphany Espresso and Brotique 505 are dedicated to ensuring the safety of their customers. Under the new state mandate, Epiphany will operate Monday-Friday from 7 AM-4 PM and 8 AM-3 PM Saturday & Sunday as a to-go only cafe. You can place an order online or place it in store for carryout.

You can shop Brotique 505 online 24/7 and pick up your order at their Green Jeans location from 10 AM-6 PM. There is no in-store shopping. They are offering free shipping for all orders with the code THANKSABUNCH.

