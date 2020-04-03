The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is providing resources for small businesses

As we work to combat the coronavirus outbreak and stop the spread, things are shifting for so many businesses. We spoke with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce via Skype about the creative ways that some of their members are dealing with their businesses and what they are doing to adjust to the “Stay-at-Home” rule.

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is committed to the safety of their staff, members, and visitors during the COVID-19 State of Emergency. Throughout this period and until further notice, they have cancelled all events taking place at or hosted by the chamber.

They are also dedicated to connecting local small businesses with resources to cope with the COVID-19 health crisis. Many businesses, organizations, and government agencies at all levels have stepped up to offer assistance to other businesses and the community. They have compiled a list of these resources and opportunities for small businesses to take advantage of during these unprecedented times.

