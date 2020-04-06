Chef Shawn Bucher helps perfect the New Mexico breakfast burrito

As we collectively do our part to stop the spread of coronavirus by staying home many of us have picked up new hobbies. One hobby a lot of people are getting into, cooking! We spoke with Chef Shawn Bucher via Skype about how we can perfect the art of one New Mexico staple, that of course, is the all-important breakfast burrito!

New Mexico Breakfast Burrito

Ingredients

Eggs

Cheese

Potatoes

Bacon

Sausage

Tortillas

Green Chile

Red Chile BBQ

Red Chile BBQ Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup Red Chili Puree

1 cup Local Honey

Combine together until consistent throughout.

Chef Shawn has worked in almost every segment of the foodservice industry. He holds business degrees and certificates in Culinary Arts, Business, Hospitality & Tourism Management, Accounting, and Professional Sales. He is a Certified Executive Chef (CEC) and a Certified Culinary Educator (CCE) through The American Culinary Federation. A Certified Culinary Professional (CCP) through the International Association of Culinary Professionals. A Certified Dietary Manager (CDM) and Certified Food Protection Professional (CFPP) through the Association of Nutrition and Foodservice Professionals.

He is the author of The First Timer’s Cookbook and The First Timer’s Bakebook, and his latest, Food People Management. His work has been awarded and recognized nationwide. He is a regular contributor to numerous food service programs, publications and outlets. He currently hosts the popular Business Chef podcast.

