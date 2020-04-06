Don’t know what to watch? Here are some options while you’re staying at home

With New Mexicans staying at home, they’re probably watching a lot of television. With so many streaming services, there are literally thousands of titles to choose from, so we thought we would share some popular, some hidden gems, and some classic titles you can watch right now.

Tiger King – Netflix

“A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.” The show is a true-crime documentary miniseries about the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic. The series focuses on the small but deeply interconnected society of big cat conservation like Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, and collectors such as Exotic, whom Baskin accuses of abusing and exploiting wild animals. You can watch the entire series exclusively on Netflix.

Onward – Disney & Pixar

Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, go on a journey to discover if there is still a little magic left out there in order to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him. The animated film stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. Disney released the movie early on Disney+.

Ozark – Netflix

The award-winning drama is about how a financial adviser, played by Jason Bateman, drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss. Season 3 is now available on Netflix.

Man in the High Castle – Amazon Prime

In a dystopian America dominated by Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, a young woman discovers a mysterious film that may hold the key to toppling the totalitarian regimes. The entire show has wrapped in 2019, so you can binge the entire series on Amazon Prime.

Lethal Weapon – Netflix

The entire Lethal Weapon movie series is on Netflix right now. Mel Gibson and Danny Glover star in this ultimate buddy-cop franchise. The movies follow the good-cop, crazy-cop duo Riggs & Murtaugh, and you can stream all four movies on Netflix now.

