American Home wants to help doctors and nurses fighting against COVID-19

Thousands of doctors and nurses across the nation are putting their own lives on the line every day in the fight against the coronavirus. Many of them are choosing the self-quarantine from their families in garages, guest houses, and other locations to keep their loved ones safe. Our friends over at American Home want to help those front line heroes with a gift. We spoke with them via Skype about what they are doing to give back.

American Home Furniture and Mattress would like to thank our health care heroes who are social distancing themselves and support those who are working so hard to tirelessly protect New Mexicans against COVID-19. They are pleased to announce their donation of 200 brand-new twin and full mattresses, to New Mexico Health Care Providers on the front lines needing to create a safe space for them and their families. American Home is a locally owned and operated company, they live here with our families and they love our community and they want to say “Thank You!”

Any health care provider wanting a mattress should email webadmin@americanhome.com. Please put “Mattress Hero” in the subject line. Be sure to include your phone number.

In addition to the mattress donation, American Home Furniture and Mattress is also offering these heroes a 25% discount off their purchase of any items that will make their lives more comfortable.

Like this: Like Loading...