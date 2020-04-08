Guild Cinema offers safe home-viewing options

The Guild Cinema is Albuquerque’s oldest running movie theater. Since 1966, they’ve been providing an alternative arthouse cinema experience that can not only entertain but stimulate, educate, inform, dazzle, and all the other positive things that great movies can do to us. Of course, they are closed right now due to the coronavirus outbreak, but we spoke with Keif Henley, owner of the Guild Cinema, via Skype, about how they are doing the safe home-viewing options that are available helping them get through these tough times.

Guild Cinema is offering a long list of great titles for your home-viewing pleasure. You can head to their website to see their NOW PLAYING streaming options and look for the link at each listing that will walk you through. It’s a great lineup in the Guild Cinema tradition of outstanding eclectic cinema, and a portion of the online streaming fee will go straight to them!

In these challenging times, this is a win/win opportunity for all. Watch first-rate arthouse films in the safety of your own home while supporting independent local movie theaters, as well as the film industry in general. You can also buy a t-shirt, movie poster, or some gift certificates.

