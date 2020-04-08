Make better nutrition choices with Health and Nutrition Solutions during COVID-19

Helping people achieve a healthy, nutritious lifestyle. Health and Nutrition Solutions goes beyond diets when helping people achieve their goals. This program gives people the tools they need in order to get the results they want. We spoke with Georgina Fourzan, an ISSA Certified Fitness Nutrition Specialist, via Skype, about what sets this health program apart from the rest.

Health & Nutrition Solutions goes beyond diet to behavior transformation. This program is designed to help people of all ages to transition into a healthy nutrition lifestyle by teaching people the tools they need in order to get results and improvement of body quality and performance.

Identifying the issues and goals. Develop easy to follow meal plans that help change eating patterns and improve health. Learn to cook healthy meals through customized meal planning. Teach clients to grocery shop for easy recipes and eating out tips.

Health and Nutrition Solutions was founded by Georgina Fourzan in 2009. She holds a certification by the International Sports Science Association (ISSA) as a specialist in Sports Nutrition & Fitness Nutrition. Georgina is also a National Physique Committee athlete and figure competitor, where she has been a National Level Competitor for the past 10 years. As a Sports Nutritionist, she knows that it takes more than exercising to live in a healthy body. Balanced nutrition is the foundation for wellness, vitality and healthy body composition.

