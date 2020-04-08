Support Local Spotlight continues with even more tasty options

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

The Bacon Jam Diners in Albuquerque and Edgewood are known for not only their unique flavors and various styles of bacon, but also because of their passion and dedication in serving the community. Bacon Jam is now offering delivery at both of their locations in Albuquerque and Edgewood. You can call in and pick up curbside, carryout, or have it delivered to you by Selflane and GrubHub. You can also purchase gift cards to help support them.

They are still open for carryout, curbside, and delivery through GrubHub and Selflane. You can enjoy their paleta’s which are handmade daily using the finest ingredients to create their fruit base from fruits and cream base using sweet cream and milk. Enjoy them with premium dipping and toppings that offers endless combination

They are available for call-in and take out orders, as well as curbside pickup. Spring Rollin’ specializes in made from scratch and freshly cooked to order egg rolls in Albuquerque. The choice of veggie, pork, and even the New Mexican egg roll surely will satisfy your cravings. You can go to their website for more information or call them at 505-792-7796.

They are still serving up great pizza online. They are currently partnered with Door Dash and UberEats, along with other delivery services coming soon, to deliver you pizza straight to your home. You can head to their website to order or call them at 505-262-2216.

