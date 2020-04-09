Support Local Spotlight continues with local business options for you to support

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

You can still order their coffee, fresh pastries, and gift cards online for take-out only orders. Just head to their website or call them at 505-697-9919 to place your orders.

If you could use some shopping therapy while still supporting local, you can with Retail Therapy Albuquerque. They are the virtual place for you. They are currently doing corona care packages. They are mysterious care packages that you can send to yourself or a friend with fun items from their store. Example items (but not limited to) are dishtowels, tiles, candles, New Mexico items, cards, mugs, jewelry, beauty products, etc. They will also include a note saying who the care package is sent from. Also remember, you can purchase gift cards to buy later.

With the “Stay-at-Home” order in place, that doesn’t mean that you can’t stay fit. EVOLV Strong is offering adult, family, and youth FREE live stream classes daily! Just go to their website to see the full schedule of classes and make sure to follow them on Facebook to stay up to date with EVOLV.

This is a husband and wife team of creatives, artists, and lovers of beautiful things. While their storefront is open at this time, they are still offering free art and fitness classes online, as well as have their market options available through social media.

