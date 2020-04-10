Don’t feel like cooking? Support Local Spotlight highlights some tasty business options

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

This local bakery has a variety of pastries. You can order online through their website. All orders must be placed by Wednesday, 5 PM, for Saturday pickup. Pre-payment is required. You can also call them at 505-234-6294.\

M’tucci’s is offering a their Prep Kitchen: Chef-Created Meals to Finish At Home! They are offering a new box every week that feeds up to four. It’ll include all necessary prep, a recipe card, and links for instructional videos of their chefs preparing the meal you will be making at home. Now there will only be 100 kits available each week, and boxes are $49.

You can also order their food online for pick up and curbside service and delivery to your home through DoorDash. If you call your nearest restaurant directly, the order will be delivered for free for all orders of $40 or more.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, their roastery is currently closed to visitors. However, they are still taking orders and shipping coffee every week. You can order online through their website, and they are offering FREE SHIPPING to anyone with a New Mexico address.

Voted “Best Vegan Food” in 2019 Best of Burque Restaurants, Mata G offers comforting, fresh, and delicious vegetarian food. They are open for delivery through GrubHub, PostMates, and UberEats. They are also offering take out ordering and you can still purchase gift cards for a future purchase while still supporting local.

Like this: Like Loading...