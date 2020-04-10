UNM Truman Health Services raises awareness on National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Today is National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and in honor of this, Truman Health Services at UNM wants the word out on how important this really is. We spoke with them via Skype about the impact that HIV has had on our youth and why it is critical to raise awareness about this kind of thing.

Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, Truman Health Services has had to change their office hours to Mondays, 8 AM – 12 PM, Tuesdays, 1 PM -5 PM, and Thursdays, 5 PM – 7 PM.

Truman Health Services is a NCQA Patient Centered Medical Home which provides the highest level of care and innovative treatment options for New Mexicans living with HIV, requiring gender services or seeking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). They offer a variety of treatment services utilizing a holistic approach towards supporting our patients’ medical, social, behavioral and mental health needs. Truman Health Services offers community engagement and support in education, outreach and testing services.

