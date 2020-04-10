You can still join Calvary Church for Easter services online

We are under a “Stay-at-Home” order handed down by the governor in admits of the coronavirus health crisis. As Easter approaches, many are left wondering what can they do to help celebrate the day. Churches aren’t allowed to hold services in person, but that doesn’t mean that everything is canceled. We spoke with Nate Heitzig, Chief Pastoral Officer at Calvary Church, via Skype about what they are doing to help the community celebrate Easter while honoring social distancing and the “Stay-at-Home” order.

Good Friday Service

Join Calvary Church online at live.calvarynm.church for their broadcast from the amphitheater on Friday, April 10, at 10:30 am, noon, or 6:30 pm as they worship with Battledrums, take Communion, and hear a gospel message from Pastor Skip.

You can also stream the service on April 10 at 10:30 am, noon, or 6:30 pm on YouTube, Roku, or Apple TV. Or watch the TV broadcast at 12 pm on KRQE, My50 TV, FOX New Mexico, or New Mexico’s CW.

Good Friday Blood Drive

As part of their Kindness Campaign, Vitalant will set up a much-needed blood drive on Friday, April 10, from 7:30 AM to noon in the Hub at their Osuna campus. To facilitate social distancing and added safety measures, representatives from Vitalant will meet donors at the top of the stairs in the east parking lot to check temperatures before proceeding to the Hub. Children must remain in a parked car with another adult. Make an appointment now.

Easter Service Broadcast

Then join them online for their Easter service as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ together. Featuring worship with Battledrums and a hope-filled message from Pastor Skip, this service will stream on Saturday, April 11, at 6:30 pm and Sunday, April 12, at 8, 9:45, and 11:30 am at live.calvarynm.church and on YouTube, Roku, and Apple TV. The TV broadcast will air on Sunday, April 12, at 11 am on KRQE, My50 TV, FOX New Mexico, and New Mexico’s CW.

Calvary Church Easter Drive-In

They are also transforming the parking lot at their Osuna campus into a drive-in theater for two services on Sunday, April 12, at 9 and 11:30 am. With video on two huge screens and audio on Star 88, they’ll worship with Battledrums and hear a message from Pastor Skip from an elevated stage in the center of the parking lot.

For their staff and the community’s health and safety, every car must have a ticket and everyone must remain in their car for the duration of the service. No part of the Osuna campus is open to the public, including indoor and outdoor spaces. Get your free ticket today.

