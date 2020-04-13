Support Local Spotlight highlights more options around the state during COVID-19

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

Tia Coco continues to produce healthy chocolate taking all extra precautions to ensure the safety of its customers! They are offering the following to support you during this time:

FREE Curb Side pick up (Santa Fe)

-$10 No Contact Delivery option (Santa Fe ONLY)

-FREE No Contact Delivery on orders of $50 or more (Santa Fe ONLY)

-FREE Albuquerque Downtown Growers Market pick up at the Fusion Theatre on Saturdays

-Shipping Countrywide (FREE shipping on orders of $80 or more)

Right now they are offering Isolation Panic S’More Packs. You can get 4 for $15 with different flavor options. You can gift them to friends and family and start a virtual campfire via Skype or Zoom. They are available for local pickup and shipping all over the continental U.S. They have also partnered with GrubHub for s’mores delivered right to your door! You can go to their website or find them on social media for more information.

Rosemary is an urban casual, plant-forward restaurant that features ingredients free of growth hormones, antibiotics and high fructose corn syrup, crafted into creative menu items that appeal to both carnivores, vegetarians and vegans alike. They are currently serving their full menu and you can head to their website to order online.

Practicing peaceful meditation during these troubling times may help combat all the uncertainty. That’s what YogaZo wants to offer to you. They are offering online classes via live stream to help guide you through this. Memberships start at $14 a month which includes access to three new yoga classes and access anytime on your own. You can also check out their online shop as well.

Like this: Like Loading...