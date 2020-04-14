Support Local Spotlight highlights local business options during COVID-19

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

My Sweet Basil by Soulaina, LLC provides a unique sophisticated themed catering and mobile unit service. They showcase ingredients based on their knowledge, passion, and creativity. They highlight venue appropriate cuisine that brings fresh, creative food that will heighten your experience. You can order from their menu by texting 505-417-9840 or DM them on Instagram. Including your first and last name, phone number, and pick-up time between 3-6 PM. You can then come by the truck window at your pick up time to pay. Follow them on Facebook for more information.

You can order from their entire menu to go, daily, from 12-8. Bosque Brewing Co. beer is also available to go at Restoration Pizza. You can call in your order to 505-582-2720 or their online shop is open and merch is now 20% off. If you spend $100 on any purchase, you will get a $20 gift card to say thank you for your continued support.

While Beatbox Beauty Co is temporarily closed due to COIVD-19, they are offering curbside pickup of eyelash extension removal kits or retail products at their shop location or via delivery. You can also continue to support Beatbox Beauty Co. with gift certificates for a future appointment.

Since 2011, The Octopus & The Fox has existed to support the Albuquerque arts community by offering a selection of locally handmade art & gifts in a fun, colorful and unexpected retail space. You can continue to support them by shopping online through their website. You can also purchase gift cards for you or loved ones.

