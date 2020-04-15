Staying in essentials with Mometrends

Over the past few weeks, there has been no shortage of “family time” for most households- work, school, and play are all operating under the same roof at the same time. What sounds idyllic has become quite challenging for many parents, as they try to separate the fun from the functional, work from play, all while keeping the family calm, collected, and connected as we operate under our “new normal” of social distancing. We spoke with Momtrends Editor Lauren Barth to share some of her favorite finds and tips & tricks to keep your family entertained, keep parents productive, and enjoy the (mandatory) together time while it lasts.

Lauren Barth is currently the Editorial Director at Momtrends Media, overseeing the editorial strategy and content for Momtrends.com and its sister site, TheShoppingMama.com. When she’s not reading or writing about lifestyle tips for families, she’s actively hunting for gadgets and gear to help make Mom’s life a little easier. Previously, the Parenting & Lifestyle editor for Mode Media, Barth wrote extensively about parenting, travel, food, home, and entertainment.

Like this: Like Loading...