You can still shop Futons & Frames online

All businesses deemed non-essential have been forced to close their doors for the time being as the state works around the clock to stop the spread of coronavirus. But just because the brick & mortar aspect of the business is closed, doesn’t mean that everyone is shut down for good. We spoke with Kevin Lawton of Futons & Frames via Skype to talk about how they have adjusted to working online, as well as how the curbside delivery works.

Futons & Frames is Albuquerque’s original futon store. Founded in 1986, Futons & Frames has been locally owned & operated since the beginning. Their Albuquerque store offers dozens of quality futons & frames to fit any price range and has a large inventory to meet your needs.

Following the guidelines set by the city of Albuquerque, their storefront is currently closed. If you would still like to purchase a Futon, you can check out their brand new ONLINE SHOPPING page. They are also offering curbside delivery for the Albuquerque & Rio Rancho areas.

