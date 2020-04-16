Cottonwood Dental Smiles is still providing emergency services during COVID-19

We know the times are crazy right now. There is a lot of uncertainty going on right now. How long is this situation going to last and what are things going to look like moving forward? Fortunately, Cottonwood Smiles Dentistry of Albuquerque wants people to know that they are there for them in case you have a dental emergency. We spoke with them via Skype about what they are doing to serve their community.

Cottonwood Smiles Dentistry is committed to continuing to operate for patients with emergency and essential needs during this time. If you have an emergency, you can contact their office and they will make the appropriate arrangements to see you.

They are also offering teledentistry. You can book an appointment now to set up a live video chat with a dentist from your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Cottonwood Smiles Dentistry is committed to keeping their patients healthy and continue to monitor the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation daily. The safety of their patients has always been their number one priority. Their practice is a member of the Organization for Safety, Asepsis, and Prevention (OSAP) and consistently follows its guidelines, as well as the Centers for Disease Control’s Infection Control Guidelines for Dental Practices. They have state-of-the-art infection control policies, procedures, and systems in place that demonstrate safe and infection-free delivery of oral healthcare that meet or exceed the Centers for Disease Control’s Standard Precautions for Dental Practices.

