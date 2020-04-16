Support Local Spotlight highlights more delicious choices during COVID-19

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

Currently, they are serving their food at the Palmer Brewery and Left Turn Distilling only on Fridays for pickup, from 5 PM – 8 PM. Orders are taken by messaging through their Facebook page or by emailing them at cocina.amada.catering@gmail.com. All orders must be placed before noon for Friday pickup. For menu selections, email them or go to their Facebook page.

They are still serving you seven days a week! You can order all items off of their menu online. Pickup curbside and deliveries are available through GrubHub, and if you want more information, you can go to their website.

They are now offering online pre-orders and curbside pick up of Kombucha, Planty Sweet bundt cakes, BlueFly Farm’s sparkling waters, some other select items from local vendors, and Kickstarter rewards for those who participated in their Kickstarter last fall. They will also be offering weekly delivery in the Albuquerque area of pre-orders for those who are sick and/or do not feel comfortable leaving their homes at this time. To participate, you can head to their website and order through their online store. Pick up hours will be Wednesday – Friday 2pm-6pm, and deliveries will happen weekly on Tuesdays.

At Soo Bak Seoul Bowl, they share their traditional and innovative Korean cuisine in a fast-casual and family-friendly atmosphere. A celebration of Korean and local culture while providing you a glimpse of how their family celebrates food. You can order their menu for takeout or delivery through Selflane. You can also purchase a gift card for future use.

